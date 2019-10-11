(Syracuse) -- For the second straight year, the Syracuse girl’s golf team has advanced to the state golf tournament.
The Rockets shot a 451 and finished third at their Class C District 1 tournament to qualify.
“We were so excited,” Coach Sallie Agena told KMA Sports. “It was a really windy day. When we started play, things weren’t going the way we wanted. The girls got a little nervous about how the day was looking, but we talked during the round about not giving up. Keep playing your game, and they did just that.”
Senior Jennifer Daharsh shot the low score of the day for Syracuse with a 108 while juniors Kirsten Bischoff (111), Shaylee Staack (113) and Lorelei Bassinger (119) followed. Senior Tommi Gobbler added a 124.
“They set their goals high (this year),” Agena said. “They had a great experience at state last year, and they knew right away that’s where they wanted to end the season. It was a season-long process, that’s for sure.”
The Class C Tournament will be contested at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. Tee times begin at 9:00 AM.
“We’ve done a little research,” Agena noted. “This is a new (course) for all of us. We looked at Google Maps to see the holes and got as much information as possible. We’ll go out early on Sunday to get a practice round so we can walk and play the course. They’ll have a chance to at least get the feel of it.”
Agena believes the experience for some of her team last year will help them this season.
“I think since they’ve been there they know what it feels like,” she said. “The excitement is so real and when you’re surrounded by so many people it’s hard not to feel the nerves a little bit. The girls that have been there know what it feels like, and they’re excited to take it on.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Agena linked below.