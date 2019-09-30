(Auburn) -- The Syracuse girls shot a 486 on their way to winning the Auburn Invitational on Monday.
Auburn was second with a 507 while Humboldt-TRS finished in third with a 519 and Johnson County Central had a 528 in fourth.
Katie Frey of HTRS won the individual championship while shooting a 104, finishing one stroke ahead of Auburn’s Kacy Jones. Shaylee Staack of Syracuse was third with a 108.
The rest of the top 10:
4. Jordan Hunzeker, Johnson County Central (118)
5. Jennifer Daharsh, Syracuse (121)
6. Anzel du Preez, Johnson County Central (125)
7. Rachel Jones, Auburn (125)
8. Emily Stickell, Auburn (126)
9. Tara Zimmerling, Humboldt-TRS (127)
10. Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse (128)