(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse girls will lay their undefeated record on the line this weekend when they travel to Adams, Nebraska to partake in the loaded four-team Freeman Holiday tournament.
The Rockets have raced out to a 6-0 start this season victories over Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Johnson County Central, Raymond Central, Nebraska City, and Lincoln Lutheran.
"We've been off to a really, really good start so far," Syracuse Coach Andrew Pryor tells KMA Sports.
According to Pryor, the improvement has been in large part to a more efficient offense.
"The biggest improvement I've seen from a lot of returning players this year is our ability to shoot the ball more efficiently and put up points," Pryor said, "We've been able to put up some point in a lot of our games so far. That's been really exciting to add that to our defense that flies around, too."
Syracuse's defense has been stingy, allowing just 27 points per game.
The Rockets graduated three starters from last season's team but did return some key pieces. Knowing what they returned made Coach Pryor hopeful his team would begin the season the way they have.
"I had high expectations for our team this season and so did the girls," Pryor said, "When we set our goals as a team before the season, the girls set some pretty high goals for themselves."
Grace Damme, Lauren Meyer are returning starters from last season's team while Hallie Wilhelm, Lily Vollertsen and Lauren Siefken have seen enhanced roles this season for the Rockets.
"We've had plenty of girls making a big impact," Pryor said.
This weekend, the Rockets will face their toughest test of the weekend when they put their undefeated record on the line at the Freeman Holiday Tournament that includes Freeman, Lourdes Central Catholic, and Falls City Sacred Heart. The four teams enter the tournament with a combined record of 20-5.
"Coming off the holiday break is always a big challenge for any team," Pryor said.
Pryor also notes that his team will come into this weekend's tournament without having any practices since their last game.
"Taking care of the ball and executing what we want to do and executing is going to be a big, big goal for us," Pryor said.
Syracuse will play Falls City-Sacred Heart Friday and will face either Lourdes or Freeman on Saturday in championship or consolation action. The complete interview with Coach Pryor can be heard below.