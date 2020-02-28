(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse girls have not lost since January 25th and have won 11 consecutive games. They will look for their 12th consecutive win tonight, which would put them into the state tournament.
"Back in mid-January, we were hitting a tough stretch," Coach Andrew Pryor said. "We talked at the end of the week, we had three losses in a row to use that as the turning point. It was the week before our conference tournament and that next week, we were able to put together a run for our conference tournament and we haven't looked back since.
Since their loss to Elmwood-Murdock on January 25th, the Rockets have nabbed wins over Fort Calhoun, Arlington, Wahoo (twice), Douglas County West, Platteview, Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City and Fairbury. They won the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament and are currently 20-5 on the season.
"We just hit a stretch where we had no other choice but to play good basketball otherwise we would have saw more losses coming sooner rather than later," Pryor said. "I think the girls realized they needed to right the ship and couldn't wait much longer. They just did a good job of buckling down, getting the job down and really coming together as a team."
The Rockets' latest victory came in a subdistrict final over Fairbury 34-30.
"We knew coming into that game Fairbury was going to be a really tough matchup," Pryor said. "Fairbury did a nice job of slowing the game down in their 2-3 zone. Once we got settled in in the second half, we started finding our groove and found a way to come out on top."
Lilly Vollertsen leads the Rockets with 16.2 points per game and is shooting 49 percent from the field. Lauren Meyer is averaging 8.6 points per game, Sam Pester is chipping in 8.2 per contest. Grace Damme and Lauren Siefken have also been key offensive contributors for the Rockets, who are shooting 44 percent as a team. Their defense has also been opportunistic, forcing 233 steals this season led by 49 from Meyer.
The Rockets are now just one win away from the state tournament, but to get there they will have to face a team, who has an even longer winning-streak than them..... St. Paul. The Wildcats enter tonight's contest at 22-2 and have won 16 consecutive games.
"They have a strong and athletic team," Pryor said. "They have some success in other sports, so they definitely bring a lot of athleticism. I'm prepared for a really tough battle with them."
The winner of Syracuse/St. Paul will advance to a Class C1 state quarterfinal in Lincoln Thursday. The complete interview with Coach Pryor can be heard below.