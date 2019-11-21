(KMAland) -- The Syracuse volleyball season didn’t end in Lincoln like they hoped and expected, but a 23-win season saw plenty of success.
One of those success stories was from junior Jessie Moss – the first KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year.
“We did pretty well this season,” Moss told KMA Sports. “We had some high points and really came together later in the season. I feel like I personally helped out a lot on offense.”
Moss was nearly unstoppable throughout the season on the offensive side, landing in 4.6 kills per set and hitting at a .314 kill efficiency. She also had 31 aces and averaged 0.9 blocks and 2.6 digs per set.
The numbers lend itself to a fantastic season, but Moss says a lot of offseason work went into her success.
“In the offseason, we get in the weight room and lift,” she said. “We get in some conditioning and then to the gym for some skills work. We have three-hour clinics, play club volleyball and go to some team camps.”
The extra work for Moss helped her improve her game all around, and in turn, helped the Rockets to another fine season.
“I feel like I was more of an aggressive attacker (this year),” Moss said. “I hit different shots and hit different places on the court.”
Listen to the complete interview with Moss linked below.