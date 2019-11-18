(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s Bryson Freeberg, Trevor Carlson and Alex Ausdemore have all picked up big honors from Class A District 10.
Freeberg was name the league’s Offensive MVP while Carlson was joined by Woodbury Central’s Wade Mitchell as the Co-Defensive MVP and Ausdemore is the district’s Lineman of the Year. In addition, David Carlson of Tri-Center was named the District Assistant Coach of the Year.
Freeberg, Carlson and Ausdmore were also 1st Team All-District choices along with teammates Gaven Heim, Brecken Freeberg and Owen Osbahr. Hunter Ward and Mason Rohatsch were second team picks, and Ethan Bearley and Ashton McDermott are honorable mentions.
Logan-Magnolia’s Barret Pitt, Bryce Hudnut and Gavin Maguire are first team picks for the Panthers while Rex Johnson and Gabe Walski were nominated to the second team. Dylan Cunard and Joe Hedger are honorable mentions for the Panthers.
View the complete list of honorees below.
OTHER FOOTBALL AWARDS
