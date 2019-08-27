(Shenandoah) -- Two highly ranked state runners showed off their skills at the Shenandoah Early Bird meet on Tuesday.
Top-ranked Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center cruised to the girl’s championship while Sidney’s fifth-ranked Noah Jorgenson set a new standard for himself in winning the boy’s title.
Pogge posted a 19:15.86 to finish over one minute ahead of AHSTW’s Ryann Portch, who posted a 20:19.56.
“I was really scared because AHSTW has a really great team,” Pogge told KMA Sports. “Ryann Portch is really good, so I was nervous to see how she would run.”
As it turned out, there was nothing for last year’s 1A state runner-up to worry about. She set the early pace and cruised to yet another victory despite the added pressure of being the preseason No. 1 ranked runner.
“Yeah, it puts a lot of pressure on me,” she said. “There’s a lot of other great people out there, too.”
Portch, well known for her middle distance success in track, says she plans to make an impact in this year’s cross country season.
“My goal was to get to this meet and let my body take over,” Portch said. “I just wanted to stick with the second runner and see how that went. Peyton kind of disappeared, which is normal. I look up to (her). She’s an amazing runner and just to run on the same course as her is amazing.”
Clarinda freshman Mayson Hartley posted a third-place finish, ending ahead of Treynor’s Tori Castle, Shenandoah’s Brenna Godfread and Sarah Gilbert and AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner and Julia Kock, who rounded out the top eight.
The Cardinals standout was a regular winner of local, regional and even state level races in junior high.
“The first mile I felt really strong and good,” Hartley said. “The second mile a lot of hills came in, and I really wanted to push up those hills. The last mile I really tried to kick it hard, and the last 400 I pushed as much as I could.”
Sidney’s Savannah Hall and Chloe Falkena of AHSTW finished out the medalists in the top 10.
In the boy’s race, Jorgenson posted a new career-best time with a 16:57.81 to win by nearly 50 seconds ahead of Red Oak sophomore Baylor Bergren (17:48.16).
“I felt good throughout the race,” Jorgenson said. “It was pretty fast to start out, and then I just started to drop people after a mile and a half. Then I felt really good coming home.”
Jorgenson says he put together a grueling summer schedule. After two weeks off following track season, he hit it hard with about 350 miles for the summer.
“I ran everyday during July,” he said. “I was definitely tired of it and ready to do some speed work.”
Bergren, who qualified for state as a freshman, was happy to get back out on the course for his sophomore season.
“It felt good,” Bergren said. “There’s always room for improvement. The course is a little longer, and I was faster than last year. It was a nice, first run of the year.”
Treynor’s Derrick Thompson also ran a sub-18 with a 17:59.83 to finish in third place while Red Oak’s Justin McCunn - in his first cross country race - took fourth. McCunn edged Clarinda’s Jon McCall at the line by less than a second.
“I felt pretty good,” McCall said. “It was a little bit challenging at the beginning. I felt l had a strong finish, and I can still improve on that.”
The rest of the top 10 medalists were Treynor’s Cole Dooley, Tri-Center’s Caiden Bryant, Clarinda’s Luke Baker, Jon Franke of Tri-Center and Connor Koppa of Red Oak.
Find complete results from the meet linked here. View full interviews with Pogge, Portch, Hartley, Jorgenson, Bergren and McCall below.