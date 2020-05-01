(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Rams had a deep and talented roster entering the track season. Sadly, the talented group never got the opportunity to bear the fruits of their labor.
"It was pretty devastating," Coach Mark Starner said. "We had already had four weeks of practice, and we were gearing up for our first indoor meet. Our hearts were broken for our seniors. I will say our kids have handled it fairly well."
Starner notes most of his team had still been putting in work with the hopes a season would eventually happen.
"Fortunately for a while, our track was still open," Starner said. "We had workouts that were posted on calendars. That was pretty beneficial."
Last year, the Rams relied on a senior-heavy lineup to place second in the Hawkeye Ten and have a strong presence at state. This year, the Rams track squad consisted of 80 kids and 18 seniors. Not only did they have depth, Starner felt they also had talent. Perhaps more than last year.
"We entered the season probably not as well-known as possible," Starner said. "But I think we were going to be better than we were last year. Collectively as a team, we were probably the best we've been in the past couple years."
Brenden Godbout was likely to continue his successes in the hurdle events, and Sam McIntyre was looking to do the same in the distance events. Brady Weddum was a member of a state medalist relay team his sophomore season and was hoping to bounce back from an injury that forced him to miss last season.
Konner Peterson and Carter Plambeck returned in the throwing events. Junior Silas Bales was the lone returning piece from Glenwood's eighth-place 4x200 team last year and figured to be used in various roles throughout the season.
Multi-sport standout Zach Carr was also going to try his hand at track this season along with Dylan Hopp and Ryan Blum.
"Those kids would have been outstanding," Starner said. "We had a lot of kids that were going to step up. Individually, we may not have been as outstanding as we've been in the past, but collectively, we had some kids that were going to put a dent in stuff at the end of the year. It's always tough to think what-if. What if we had the opportunity to run and see what what they could do."
If a season were to take to place the Rams' goals would have been the same as they usually are.
"We always start off with making sure we compete at our home meets," Starner said. "Finish in the top three in most meets. Qualify for the Kansas and Drake Relays. Compete for the Hawkeye Ten Conference. I think we had a shot there and at districts, which we would have been able to host."
The complete interview with Coach Starner can be heard below.