(Treynor) -- The Treynor boys are optimistic that the track season will be here sooner rather than later. And when it does, they will be ready.
"We had a meeting with our boys Monday after school," Coach Jeff Koenck said. 'We just told them we need to operate on the notion that we will have some sort of the season. We've emailed workouts in hopes that they can, on their own or in small groups, get those workouts in."
Many of the athletes on the Treynor track squad were key parts of Treynor's football squad that made a state quarterfinal or Treynor's basketball team that took fourth in Class 2A, so Coach Koenck isn't too concerned about his team being ready to compete when the time comes.
"We're pretty lucky," Koenck said. "They just love to compete. I've already received messages from the boys about completing workout number one. You've got to be ready to roll when we do get our season running."
Last year, the Cardinals won the Western Iowa Conference Meet and finished fifth in the Class 2A State Meet. The Cardinals return 16 performer from last year's team and five former medal winners.
While Treynor is talented from top to bottom, their biggest strength will almost certainly be the field events, particularly the high jump where the duo of Jack Tiarks and Noah James have both shown they are capable of jumping 6'5 or higher.
"We really like what we have going on there," Koenck said.
Brock Fox and Kristian Martens were state qualifiers in the shot put while Blake Sadr is coming off an injury and expected to compete in the discus. Freshman Jaxon Shumacher will participate in the long jump.
"We just feel like we're really, really strong in those field events," Koenck said.
The Cardinals are strong in the running events, too, particularly the sprints and hurdles and took second in the state in the shuttle hurdle with the team of Tiarks, Wyatt James, Sid Schaaf and Jake Fisher. Schaaf suffered an injury during basketball season and won't be able to compete, but the other three are back and eyeing a state title.
Koenck also expects Nate Molde, Will Halverson, Evan Smith, Braden Larsen and Todd Pedersen to factor in, too, while Craig Chapman and Derrick Thompson will hold down the distance events.
While this year's track season promises to be anything but normal, the Cardinals will enter it with their normal goals.
"We usually have the same three goals," Koenck said. "Win our conference track meet, see if we can qualify some events for the Drake Relays, and see what events we can qualify for the state meet."
The Cardinals will have the opportunity to qualify for the state meet in front of their home crowd as Treynor was selected to a host Class 2A State Qualifying Track Meet.
"Being home is a good thing," Koenck said. "We look forward to be able to host."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has suspended all spring sports until at least April 13th. The Cardinals first meet after April 13th is scheduled for April 14th at Harlan.
The complete interview with Coach Koenck can be heard below.