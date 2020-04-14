(Underwood) -- When the track season begins, the Underwood girls will have a team that is capable of making some noise in the Western Iowa Conference and Class 1A. Until then, Coach Eric Hjelle is just hopeful his team is preparing for the season.
"I've sent them workouts," Hjelle said. "For the most part, that's worked out pretty well. I don't think it's the same as running in practice and competing in practice, but we give them goals. Hopefully, they're all competing."
Last year, Underwood finished fourth in the WIC meet and had a strong presence at the state meet, too. Many of those pieces are back from last year's team.
"We just have tons of depth," Hjelle said. "We have 25 girls out this year, and there's just not a lot of drop off from the top to the bottom. We have a lot of kids we can put in a lot of different places."
The Eagles return a total of 14 state medals. Senior Erin McMains has garnered four state medals during her career, Erica Rowe and Avery True have three apiece while Logan Joens, Lauren Brown, Zoe Rus and Haylee Seidler also have a medal to their name.
McMains, Rowe, True and Joens have all been key members of Underwood's successful shuttle hurdle relay team that has garnered two medals in the past three years.
McMains has also shown her versatility by earning state medals in the distance medley and sprint medley. Rowe has a state championship to her name -- Underwood's 2017 4x400 relay title. True also has a state medal in the sprint medley.
The Eagles are set in the throwing events, too. Zoe Rus returns from last year's sixth-place medal in the shot put.
"I think she may win it this year," Hjelle said of Rus. "She had already tossed 44 (feet) in practice this year."
Junior Haylee Seidler took home seventh in the discus last season and is primed for another great season.
Jordyn Reimer was a state qualifier in cross country last fall and is likely to make an impact in the sprints this season. Taylor Nelson, Brianna Justsen, Rachel Pinchot, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey, Ellie Hackett and Allie Witt will also be mainstays in the Eagles' lineup this season.
"It's definitely the deepest team I've coached and probably the best team we've ever had at Underwood," Hjelle said.
With a team as deep and talented as Underwood, it's safe to say they have lofty goals for this season.
"Obviously our goal is to win the Western Iowa Conference," Hjelle said. "And I think we have the type of kids on this team that can place in the top five at the state meet if everything works out. The things we sent to state last year are better and there's just so much depth."
The complete interview with Coach Hjelle can be heard below.