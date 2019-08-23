(KMAland) -- Long-time KMA Sports Reporter Tom Moore will once again be hitting the road this season to visit with area coaches.
This week, the former Griswold head coach was in Bedford and at Nodaway Valley talking with a trio of coaches about Friday night's Week 0 matchups.
The Bulldogs will open the season with their Taylor County rival Lenox. It's a game that can be heard with Ryan Matheny and Brian Bertini on KMA-FM 99.1. Hear the complete interview with Co-Head Coaches Matt Ambrose and Jeremy Nally below.
Nodaway Valley, meanwhile, is on their third head coach in three years, and they will be looking for their first win since October 6th, 2017 when they travel to Leon to meet Central Decatur.
The new head coach is Flynn Heald - a former Division I football player at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hear the complete interview below.