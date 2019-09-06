(KMAland) -- Long-time KMA Sports Reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hit the road again this week, making trips to practices at Clarinda and Fremont-Mills.
Clarinda (1-0) is coming off the first game and the first win of Collin Bevins' tenure. The Cardinals beat Shenandoah in Week 1 and now get ready for another rivalry matchup with Red Oak (0-1). Listen to the full interview below.
Meanwhile, Fremont-Mills (1-0) passed their first test of the season with a 50-2 rout of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. The KMAland No. 1 Knights will travel to No. 2 Audubon (1-1) on Friday. Listen to the complete interview below.