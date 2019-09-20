(KMAland) -- Long-time KMA Sports Reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hit the road again this week, making trips to practices at Lewis and Underwood.
Lewis Central (3-0) looks to keep things rolling this week when they take on another city rival in Thomas Jefferson (2-1). Listen to the complete interview with Coach Justin Kammrad below.
Meanwhile, Underwood (3-0) is also looking for their fourth straight win to open the season. The Eagles travel to St. Albert (1-2), which is coming off their first win of the season this past Friday night. Here's the full interview with Coach Nate Mechaelsen.