(KMAland) -- Long-time KMA Sports Reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hit the road again this week, making trips to practices at Shenandoah and Stanton/Essex.
Shenandoah (1-3) goes for a second consecutive victory this week when they welcome undefeated Greene County. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Ty Ratliff below.
Meanwhile, Stanton/Essex (1-3) returns to action after a week off. The Vikings will take on a strong East Mills team that's on a four-game win streak at 4-1. Here's the full interview with Coach Jeff Grebin.