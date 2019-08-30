(KMAland) -- Long-time KMA Sports Reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hit the road again this week, making trips to practices at Sidney and Treynor.
The Cowboys (1-0) took care of business in Week 0 with a win over Seymour. This week Sidney welcomes Lenox (1-0) to town after the Tigers took care of Bedford in the Back Forty Battle.
Listen to Tom's complete interview with Sidney Coach Donnie Sears below.
Brian Stanley is in Sidney this evening and will provide reports from Sidney/Lenox on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show.
Meanwhile, Treynor is set to open the season tonight at Logan-Magnolia in a matchup of Western Iowa Conference rivals. The Cardinals put together a breakout 8-2 season, including a 28-7 win over the Panthers last season.
Tom talks with head coach Jeff Casey about a personal situation with his daughter and how his team, staff and community rallied, as well as this year's team. Hear the complete interview below.
Keith Christensen has reports from Logan tonight on the Connection Show.