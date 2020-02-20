(KMAland) -- The Clarinda A’s will host their 46th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet at the Clarinda High School on Saturday, February 29th.
As usual, A’s legends and former Major League Baseball veterans Ozzie Smith and Von Hayes will be on hand for autographs. There will also be plenty of memorabilia items up for auction.
“We have some pretty cool items donated this year,” the Clarinda A’s Rod Eberly told KMA Sports. “We have four box seat tickets and a parking pass to any Royals home game, except for the Cardinals and Cubs series. We have some tickets to a charity golf classic in St. Louis this October. An autographed Ozzie jersey, some NFL player memorabilia and four tickets to a (Northwest Missouri State) football game.”
Tickets are still on sale for $30 advance purchase or $20 for students K-12. Ticket prices will increase by $5 at the door. The ticket gets you dinner, one autograph from each celebrity and bidding privileges in the silent and live auctions.
Doors will open at 5:00 with autographs beginning at 5:30 and dinner served at 6:30. To reserve tickets submit your payment to:
Clarinda Iowa A’s Baseball Inc.
225 E. Lincoln Street
Clarinda, IA 51632
Tickets can be mailed or picked up at the door. Additional autographs may be purchased at the event. Listen to the complete interview below with Rod Eberly for more information.