(KMAland) -- The Predicament has unveiled their first rankings of the 2019-20 wrestling season. Listed below are ranked teams and individuals from KMAland Conference schools. The complete rankings can be found here.
CLASS 1A
Team: 3. Underwood; 8. Logan-Magnolia
106: 2. Jace Rose, Riverside; 4. Gable Porter, Underwood; 10. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr
113: 6. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley
120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 7. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr.
126: 7. Connor Atkisson, Tri-Center
132: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St Marys
138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 9. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr
145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 3. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
152: 2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood; 9. Jackson Wray, East Mills
160: 10. Riley Stafford, Underwood
170: 4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley; 7. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center.
195: 7. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW
220: 7. Luke Mosinski, Audubon; 8. Chris Gardner, Underwood
285: 4. Barrett Pitt. Logan-Magnolia; 10. Brock Fox, Treynor
CLASS 2A
113: 8. Jonathon Erp, Red Oak
126: 5. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic; 9. Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM
138: 5. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
145: 2. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 7. Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic
160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak; 8. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
170: 9. Carter Bendorf, Harlan
182: 2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/OM; 7. Jakob Childs, Clarinda
195: 4. Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 5. Sam Chapman, Creston/OM; 8. Colby Wlmesherr, Bishop Heelan
220: 9. Crew Howard, Clarinda
285: 6. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM
CLASS 3A
113: 8. Tanner Wink, Lewis Central
120: 10. Mason Allen, CB Thomas Jefferson
145: 7. Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central
160: 8. Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars
195: 10. Colton Haug, LeMars