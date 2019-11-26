(KMAland) -- The 3rd Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series is set for Sunday, December 1st at Glenwood High School.
The series can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with coverage beginning at 12:45 PM and action beginning at 1:00. Find the teams linked here.
However, we would love to have as many people out to support the 66 area volleyball seniors that have agreed to compete. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to local food banks.
In addition to the series, we will once again be honoring area athletes and coaches that were named award winners last Monday. All winners are invited to accept their award and be recognized for their season.
Here’s the schedule of events for Sunday in Glenwood:
11:30 AM – Girls arrive for short practice.
12:45 PM – Introduction of teams (teams at the link).
1:00 PM – Round 1 (Coach Elwood vs. Coach Kiburz & Coach Montgomery vs. Coach Barents/Schwartzkopf)
Awards Break: Hawkeye Ten & Corner Conference
Round 2 (Coach Kiburz vs. Coach Bruck & Coach Barents/Schwartzkopf vs. Coach Malcom)
Awards Break: Western Iowa & Pride of Iowa Conference
Round 3 (Coach Elwood vs. Coach Bruck & Coach Montgomery vs. Coach Malcom)
Awards Break: Rolling Valley, Missouri River & Bluegrass Conference
Semifinals (Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Runner-up & Pool B Winner vs. Pool A Runner-Up)
Awards Break: KMAland Awards
Finals (Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner & Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd)
Awards: Trophy awarded, All-Tournament Team & Tournament MVP
Here are the winners invited to join us on Sunday. *signifies an athlete that will be competing
Jadyn Achenbach*
Brynlee Arnold
Olivia Barnes*
Elaina Bohnet*
Corinne Bond
Tatum Carlson
Sam Christiansen
Peyton Cook
Katie Darrington
Maddax DeVault
Dezirae Drake*
Rachel Drake
Kaelynn Driskell
Kinzee Eggers
Riley Enfield
Kaela Eslinger*
Jessica Fokken*
Kenzie Foley
Chloe Gilgen*
Baylie Girres
Caitlyn Gist
Aubrey Guyer
Chelsey Hirt
Kelsey Hobbie*
Thayda Houser
Danielle Hoyle
Chloe Johnson*
Lexi Johnson
Marleigh Johnson
Taylan Keefer*
Alex Knop*
Whitney Kuhlman
Olivia Larsen*
Taylor Lumbard
Abby Martin
Cora McAlister*
Amy McClintock
Abbie Miller*
Ali Mockenhaupt
Grace Nelson
Paige Osweiler*
Kara Peter
Tara Peterson
Allie Petry
Kynser Reed
Alivia Ruble
Zoe Rus
Elle Scarborough
Jentry Schafer*
Kinsey Scheffler*
Kevin Schon
Michaela Schwartzkopf*
Nicole Sherer
Lexi Shike
Elle Sneller
Emile Sorenson
TJ Stoaks
Pypr Stoeffler
Gary Thompson
Macy Vanfossan
Sophie Walker*
Gretchen Wallace
Alissa Weinkoetz
Lineya Wells
Lindsay Wetzel
Rachel Wietzki*
Renee Winkel
Megan Witte*