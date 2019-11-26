Senior Volleyball Series 2019
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The 3rd Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series is set for Sunday, December 1st at Glenwood High School.

The series can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with coverage beginning at 12:45 PM and action beginning at 1:00. Find the teams linked here.

However, we would love to have as many people out to support the 66 area volleyball seniors that have agreed to compete. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to local food banks.

In addition to the series, we will once again be honoring area athletes and coaches that were named award winners last Monday. All winners are invited to accept their award and be recognized for their season.

Here’s the schedule of events for Sunday in Glenwood:

11:30 AM – Girls arrive for short practice.

12:45 PM – Introduction of teams (teams at the link).

1:00 PM – Round 1 (Coach Elwood vs. Coach Kiburz & Coach Montgomery vs. Coach Barents/Schwartzkopf)

Awards Break: Hawkeye Ten & Corner Conference

Round 2 (Coach Kiburz vs. Coach Bruck & Coach Barents/Schwartzkopf vs. Coach Malcom)

Awards Break: Western Iowa & Pride of Iowa Conference

Round 3 (Coach Elwood vs. Coach Bruck & Coach Montgomery vs. Coach Malcom)

Awards Break: Rolling Valley, Missouri River & Bluegrass Conference

Semifinals (Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Runner-up & Pool B Winner vs. Pool A Runner-Up)

Awards Break: KMAland Awards

Finals (Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner & Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd)

Awards: Trophy awarded, All-Tournament Team & Tournament MVP

Here are the winners invited to join us on Sunday. *signifies an athlete that will be competing

Jadyn Achenbach*

Brynlee Arnold

Olivia Barnes*

Elaina Bohnet*

Corinne Bond

Tatum Carlson

Sam Christiansen

Peyton Cook

Katie Darrington

Maddax DeVault

Dezirae Drake*

Rachel Drake

Kaelynn Driskell

Kinzee Eggers

Riley Enfield

Kaela Eslinger*

Jessica Fokken*

Kenzie Foley

Chloe Gilgen*

Baylie Girres

Caitlyn Gist

Aubrey Guyer

Chelsey Hirt

Kelsey Hobbie*

Thayda Houser

Danielle Hoyle

Chloe Johnson*

Lexi Johnson

Marleigh Johnson

Taylan Keefer*

Alex Knop*

Whitney Kuhlman

Olivia Larsen*

Taylor Lumbard

Abby Martin

Cora McAlister*

Amy McClintock

Abbie Miller*

Ali Mockenhaupt

Grace Nelson

Paige Osweiler*

Kara Peter

Tara Peterson

Allie Petry

Kynser Reed

Alivia Ruble

Zoe Rus

Elle Scarborough

Jentry Schafer*

Kinsey Scheffler*

Kevin Schon

Michaela Schwartzkopf*

Nicole Sherer

Lexi Shike

Elle Sneller

Emile Sorenson

TJ Stoaks

Pypr Stoeffler

Gary Thompson

Macy Vanfossan

Sophie Walker*

Gretchen Wallace

Alissa Weinkoetz

Lineya Wells

Lindsay Wetzel

Rachel Wietzki*

Renee Winkel

Megan Witte*