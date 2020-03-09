(Des Moines) -- Montezuma turned a three-point halftime lead into a 75-50 victory over Martensdale-St. Marys in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Monday morning.
"We knew it was going to be a matchup problem with their speed," Martensdale Coach Joe Franey said.
The Blue Devils scored the first bucket of the game, but Montezuma eventually took a lead and led 18-14 after one quarter. The two teams traded buckets throughout the second quarter, but Montezuma never surrendered the lead and took a 30-27 lead into halftime.
The teams continued to trade buckets, tying the game at 32-all. Montezuma junior and Truman State commit Trey Shearer then found a rhythm and churned out 10 straight points to push Montezuma's lead to 42-32. The Braves then finished the quarter on a 13-6 run to take a 55-36 lead into the fourth. In total, Montezuma outscored Martensdale 25-9 in the third frame, which proved to be the difference. Shearer would finish the game with 24 points. Eddie Burgess controlled the paint with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Brayden Arendt and Masin Shearer also added 13 and 10 respectively for the Braves.
"It just kind of slipped away from us," Franey said. "We were trying to work the ball inside and they did a very good job of taking the passing lanes. In the third quarter, we went away from it and tried hitting threes. We just couldn't hit any shots today."
The Blue Devils shot just 5/30 from three, well below their 33.1 percent season-average.
"The kids are told to shoot," Franey said. "They can all do it, they just had an off-day and it's a bad time to have an off-day, but they should be proud of themselves."
Senior Issac Gavin, in his final game donning a Martensdale-St. Marys uniform, paced the Blue Devils Monday morning with 12 points and seven rebounds.
"It was great, I wouldn't trade it for the world," Gavin said of his state tournament experience.
Gavin is the lone senior in the Blue Devils usual rotation.
"He's come a long ways," Franey said of Gavin. "He's worked hard at his craft and come a long ways in being more physical inside and stuff."
Juniors Jack Franey and Carson Elbert also added nine and eight points apiece. The Blue Devils leading scorer, Trey Baker -- who was averaging 17.2 points per game -- was held to just four points Monday afternoon.
"They were just running really good pick-and-rolls trying to get inside," Elbert said. "They were also getting good looks outside and just got to the free-throw line a lot."
While Montezuma will move onto a state semifinal, Martensdale-St. Marys closes their season at 23-4, but at the state tournament for the first time ever.
"I have been bringing my boys up there for 15 years, to be able to go out there with them was pretty special," Coach Franey said.
The Blue Devils are hopeful that this year's experience will make the 20-mile trips to the Wells Fargo Arena to play rather than watch more common.
"We'll be back next year," Elbert said.
Complete interviews with Gavin, Elbert and Coach Franey can be viewed below.