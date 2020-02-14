(KMAland) -- On the final This Week in Wrestling of the 2019-2020 season, Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier recapped sectionals and regional duals and also took a look ahead to this weekend's districts and next week's state tournament.
KMA Sports will have live coverage on the air and on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) throughout next week's state tournament. KMA Sports will also have live play-by-play from all of Saturday's state tournament action. The complete episode of This Week in Wrestling can be heard below.