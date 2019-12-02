(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson girls and boys bowling teams were both winners over city rival Abraham Lincoln on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets scored 2724 pins to AL’s 2006 in the girls meet while the boys were winners 2628 to 2600.
Natalie Arnold led the TJ girls with a 420 and posted the best game of the meet, scoring a 227 in her second game. Emily Eikenberry added a 380 thanks to a 201 game two. Madison Baxter had a 349, Kaylynn Oliver had a 325, McKenna Rethmeier finished with a 303 and Marissa Byrd had a 227.
Abraham Lincoln’s top series came from Jessica Soar, who used a 225 game two to finish with a 380 series. Kylee Hoffman had a 335, Ashley Hipnar finished with a 270, Abigail Rodriguez had a 210 and Abbigale Olson ended up with a 209 series.
In the Baker series, the TJ girls had their top round at 241. They also posted a 218, 176, 165 and 147 for a 947 total score. AL had a 141, a 120, two 119s and a 103 for a 602 series.
In the boy’s meet, Chandler Scott followed a 228 with a 224 for a high series of 452. Josh Chavarria posted the top game of the day with a 244 and finished with a 438 series. Max Schuster had a 380, and Eli Dross (235) and Alan Mace (227) followed.
In the Baker series, TJ had a 195 to open and then followed with a 180, a 163, another 180 and a 178 for a total of 896.
AL’s top series came from Carter James, who finished with a 393 thanks to an opening game of 202. The Lynx also got a 379 series from Rocky Rubink, a 332 from Bennett Olsen, a 299 out of Eric McCoy, a 284 from Conner Roberts and a 267 from Jared Kaufman.
The Lynx Baker series was actually better than TJ’s, posting a 245 in their final game. They also ha da 188, 172, 159 and 149 for a 913 total.
Find the complete results linked here.