(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson ended to a tough three-week stretch of losses this past Friday with their 41-12 victory over Des Moines North.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3 overall, 1-1 4A-7) put together a balanced offensive effort and a strong defensive performance to nab their first district win of the season.
“We were a little sloppy early in the game,” Coach Brant Anderson told KMA Sports. “We made some mistakes and helped (North) out in some situations. Second half, we really responded well and came out strong.”
Anderson notes all three of their wins this season have mirrored one another. There has been some disconnected play in the first half before a refocused effort in the second.
In Friday’s win, senior Jermaine Green had 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground while quarterback Austin Schubert threw for 126 yards and a score, including 93 yards and the touchdown to senior Qur’an Owens.
“Qur’an has made a lot of moves the last three or four games,” Anderson said. “He had a big 70-yard touchdown catch the other night.”
On defense, TJ forced seven turnovers, including a 41-yard pick-six by sophomore Reese Schlotfeld and a 95-yard scoop and score by junior Hunter Jones.
“Jones had two fumble recoveries and has made some big plays for us in the last few games,” Anderson added.
The Jackets will welcome Ames (2-4, 2-0) to town this week after the Little Cyclones picked up a 58-21 win over Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln – their second straight rout in district play.
Quarterback Cooper Downs has thrown for 1,204 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and he is the team’s leading rusher with 281 yards and three scores. He also doesn’t hurt for receiving options with five players grabbing between 14 and 38 receptions this year.
“They throw the ball between 35 and 40 times per game, so you’ve got to have coverage,” Anderson said. “We play a lot of man press and bring a lot of heat on the quarterback, and last year we were able to get some pressure on the quarterback. (Pressure) will be important again this week.”
Anderson notes Ames will provide some added pressure of their own on the defensive backs. But muddying up the pocket with their pass rush should take a little off their shoulders.
“We can’t start so slow again this week,” Anderson added. “The penalties, the turnovers and the negative plays – if we can eliminate those I think we’ll be good. We’ve got to keep the ball in front of us, not give them big scoring plays and be more sound on offense.”
Hear the full interview with Coach Anderson linked below.