(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson football will get under the Friday night lights for the first time this week. The Thursday nights sure did treat them well, though.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0) have a pair of dominant wins on the road, beating Sioux City West (31-6) and Sioux City North (43-19) to open the year on a strong note.
“For the most part, we played pretty well,” TJ Coach Brant Anderson told KMA Sports. “We didn’t feel we played perfect or great, but overall we were really proud of the kids’ effort and fight.”
Coach Anderson’s scheme is tried and true to this point. Even with several key graduation losses, new names have plugged into important places, and the run game appears to be as strong as ever.
Senior Jermaine Green leads the team with 204 yards rushing and five touchdowns while sophomore JJ Johanns has 147 yards on just 10 carries. Two others – junior Dylan Carmen and sophomore quarterback Austin Schubert – are also contributing with 63 and 58 yards, respectively.
“Losing (Cameron Baker) was a big deal, but we had six three-year starters that graduated last year,” Anderson said. “We’ve been able to plug guys and keep moving. We knew it was going to be different, but we talked to this year’s seniors a number of years ago about preparing for the day (the 2019 class) was gone.
“These guys focused on that and got themselves ready to play. We didn’t want this to be a year we took a step back. We want to reload and keep going along.”
Defensively, Coach Anderson’s aggressive scheme has also paid early dividends. Devon Bovee, Schubert and Qu’ran Owens all have two interceptions among nine turnovers forced. Additionally, led by Douglas Carpenter’s eight solo tackles for loss, the team has 32 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
The Jackets will need it all working on Friday evening when Denison-Schleswig (1-1) comes back to Council Bluffs. The Monarchs left The Wick last Friday evening with a 56-28 win over Abraham Lincoln after losing a tight 27-22 battle with Harlan in the opening week.
“Denison is always a real physical team for us,” Anderson said. “They’re always ready and well-prepared, and they have a really good group of seniors. We’ve been telling the kids all along this is the game where it’s going to really get physical. We’ll have to battle the whole way through.”
The Monarchs are led by seniors Charlie Wiebers and Terrance Weah – the quarterback and running back – who have commanded much of the offensive productivity. Wiebers has 218 yards passing and 104 yards rushing while Weah has rushed for 285 yards and received for 96.
“We’ll have to limit the turnovers or at least greatly reduce those,” Anderson said. “With Denison’s good ground game, they’ll be able to eat up clock and keep our offense on the sideline. We’ve got to reduce the penalties and keep us from getting behind the chains. We’re not built for long yardage. We like to get to the 3rd and 1s and 3rd and 2s, but you can’t do that if you start the drive with a penalty.”
KMA Sports will have Matt Stein in Council Bluffs at The Wick this week, reporting for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Anderson below.