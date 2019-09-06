(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson volleyball team is coming off a high from this past weekend. The Yellow Jackets (6-3) went a perfect 5-0 on their way to winning the AHSTW Tournament.
“Saturday was really exciting for us,” Coach Bonnie Clinch told KMA Sports. “We had set the goal of winning the tournament, and we had the mindset that we were going to win and get first place.”
The day didn’t start on the right note as they lost the opening set to Atlantic, but Coach Clinch’s team responded with wins in the next two sets. They also won in three sets over Riverside and AHSTW and took down Earlham and Denison-Schleswig during the course of the tournament win.
“It’s a good thing for TJ to have that confidence (that we showed),” Clinch said. “In the past years, it hasn’t quite been there, but this group is that way. It’s exciting.”
Senior Ashlie Knecht led the way offensively on the weekend and has the top average on the team with 2.58 kills per set. Juniors Ellie Perrine (1.89 kills per set) and All-Tournament Team honoree Elizabeth Elkins (1.37 KPS) and senior Alysyn Knecht (1.31 KPS) have also been solid hitting-wise.
Multi-year starter Jenna Midkiff is back at setter for her senior season and is currently making the offense go with 6.53 assists per set. Senior Torrie Rief has a team-high 2.74 digs per set while Midkiff (2.47 DPS) and junior Chloe Alley (2.25 DPS) are also over two digs on average.
The tournament win came after a 1-3 mark last Thursday at Neola. Coach Clinch’s team lost to Tri-Center, Sidney and Glenwood that evening. Now, the confidence is back for a team that played their Missouri River Conference opener last night against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
“I think (the tournament) sets a good tone for our season,” Coach Clinch said. “We set these goals, and when we reach them it’s exciting. We continue to set more goals and reach for the next step. With the drive this team has, I think it’s possible. They’re really bound and determined to do well, and it’s a super talented group.”
The Yellow Jackets are off this weekend and into next week before taking on city rival Abraham Lincoln on Thursday. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Clinch below.