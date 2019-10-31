(Rosemont) -- Three Hawkeyes and two Huskers were honored with the release for the All-Big Ten Conference women’s soccer awards.
Nebraska’s Brenna Ochoa and Sinclaire Miramontez were both picked to the second team while Iowa’s Natalie Winters was also a second team pick. Devin Burns of Iowa was picked to the third team, and Gianna Gourley is an All-Freshman Team honoree.
Nebraska’s Ochoa and Iowa’s Claire Graves were also selected for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
