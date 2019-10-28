(Corning) — The Southwest Valley volleyball team is moving on in postseason play following a four set win over Stanton Monday night in Corning. The match was heard live on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Timberwolves (25-5) settled in for a 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 victory over the Viqueens, a match that featured several lead changes in each set and stayed back and forth a good portion of the night. Southwest Valley head coach Lindsay Wetzel says Stanton provided a tough test in the early parts of the regional bracket.
“I felt like our kids battled every point,” Wetzel said in a postgame interview with KMA Sports. “I think we knew coming in that Stanton is a pretty good team. We tried to start off with lots of enthusiasm and being fired up, which I think we did that. I think our hitters were great for us tonight. We had five kids with multiple kills.”
Stanton didn’t back down after dropping the first two sets and fought hard to take the third set 25-22. Coach Wetzel says she was proud of the way her unit responded to the adversity they faced after dropping the third to the Viqueens.
“It was very big,” she said. “Stanton had all of the momentum after that for sure, so we just talked about staying focused, getting back up, and going after it. We knew they weren’t going to quit. We had to be focused.”
Southwest Valley senior Kayley Myers led the Timberwolves attack with 14 kills and nine digs, junior Marah Larsen had 10 kills, five digs, and two blocks, while senior Jentry Schafer added eight kills and eight digs, and junior Isabelle Inman dished out 35 assists. Myers and Schafer both caught up with KMA Sports after the win.
“Overall, I thought we did really good with good communication tonight,” Myers said. “We knew Stanton was going to be tough and scrappy, but we pulled through at the end and it was a really good match.”
“I think we all had good communication,” Schafer added. “I think this game both teams really stepped up their games from the preseason. I think we’re becoming a lot more scrappy, which is what we have struggled with in the past. The more scrappy teams we play, the better we do.”
Up next for the Timberwolves is a Class 1A Region 3 Semifinal Thursday night against East Mills, who defeated East Union Monday night in straight sets. The match will be played in Malvern, and will be broadcast live on KMA 960 at 7 p.m. The Timberwolves have a win against the Wolverines this season. It came back in their season opener, a 2-1 victory on August 29th at Southwest Valley Middle School.
“We played East Mills in our first match of the season. They have improved and we have improved since then too,” Coach Wetzel said. “We will stick to our game plan, whatever that may be, and give it our best shot. I think that both teams are very capable of beating each other. We have to be resilient because we know we won’t have a perfect game. It will be about how we respond on that.”
Stanton’s season came to a close at 21-15 overall under head coach Jodi Druivenga. The Viqueens will lose two seniors from this year’s team — Kami Tibben and Devin Isaacson — who are both regular starters. Video interviews with Coach Wetzel, Myers and Schafer can be found below.