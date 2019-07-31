(Kansas City) -- The three-time defending conference champion Grand View has been picked to win the 2019 Heart of America Athletic Conference title by the conference’s coaches.
Following Grand View, Central Methodist, Benedictine, Clarke and Baker were picked in the top five. Evangel, Mount Mercy, Graceland, William Penn and Missouri Valley rounded out the top 10.
Peru State was picked 11th while MidAmerica Nazarene and Culver-Stockton rounded out the poll. View the release from the Heart of America linked here.