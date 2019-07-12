(KMAland) -- A former multi-sport Glenwood standout has passed away at the age of 23.
Braden "Brady" Wheeler - a 2014 graduate of the school - competed and contributed in multiple sports for the Rams, including cross country, basketball, track, soccer and baseball.
Wheeler was a 13-time letter winner in the five sports, including four in baseball, three in track and two each in cross country, soccer and basketball.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood. Visitation is also at the church on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions will be used to establish a scholarship fund in Brady's honor. View the complete funeral notice here.
KMA Sports did several interviews with Brady during his high school career at Glenwood. View video interviews with him following basketball and baseball wins over Atlantic below.
KMA Sports extends our thoughts and prayers to the Wheeler family and all of his Glenwood family and friends.