(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football is just one win away from their second straight trip to the UNI Dome.
The KMAland 3A/4A No. 1 Titans (9-1) won for the 20th time in their last 22 on Friday night, posting a dominant 44-0 victory over Oskaloosa.
“We are very excited about how we played,” Coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. “It was definitely a team effort, all around. We were able to get our ground game going, and the defense only gave up 49 yards of total offense.”
The ground game was spearheaded by the continued emergence of senior Bryson Bowman, who carried 19 times for 233 yards and scored five touchdowns on his way to winning KMA’s Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night.
Defensively, sophomore Hunter Deyo and senior Jake Lear had two solo tackles for loss each while sophomore Nick Miller, junior Logan Katzer and senior Brennan Kobes had one solo tackle for loss each. The Titans defense also forced two turnovers with Lear and senior Tevin Statzer each recovering fumbles.
In addition to standout play on both sides of the ball, senior kicker Zach Shudak led the special teams with six extra points, a 42-yard field goal and three touchbacks.
“There was a renewed focus on Friday night,” Kammrad said. “It was completely different than what we’ve seen throughout the regular season. You could tell they understood what was on the line, and it was extremely business-like. We preached to the kids we are playing one-game seasons and any hiccup is going to end the season. We have 22 seniors that don’t want that to happen.”
Lewis Central will get another postseason home game on Friday night when Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) comes to town. The Mustangs beat Harlan in a defensive battle 9-7 – the 7th time in 10 games that DC-G has had a game decided by 14 points or less.
“They are extremely well-coached defensively,” Coach Kammrad said. “Many of their games are lower scoring, and that’s a situation you’re going to be in when you get to the playoffs. Everyone is going to be good.”
The offense is topped by quarterback Ty Walker, who has 1,009 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. His top receiver is Isaac Boley (25 receptions, 331 yards, 5 TD) while Zach Brand leads the rushing attack with 692 yards and six touchdowns.
While the offensive stats don’t pop off the page, the defense has been a wrecking ball all season. Blake Willey and Jacob Waldron have 12 solo tackles for loss each while Jayme Augusma has 11 solo tackles for loss. Six others have at least three solo TFLs, and Dawson Lego (5 INT) and Gabe Jorgensen (4 INT) have combined for nine picks in the secondary.
“I think the biggest thing that stands out right away is in their front seven or eight,” Kammrad said. “The defensive line and linebackers get off the ball and plug up the holes. They don’t get removed (from the play) very often.
“It’s going to come down to our offensive line against their defensive line. It’ll be important for our defense to get some stops, get some short fields and the special teams to maintain good field position for us.”
JJ Bond will be in Council Bluffs for another Lewis Central football battle against Dallas Center-Grimes on Friday evening. KMA Sports’ full coverage begins at 6:20 PM on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Kammrad below.