(Des Moines) -- Lewis Central snapped Ballard’s 22-game win streak on Tuesday at the state tournament. For their next trick, they will look to end a 25-game streak.
The Titans (20-5) came back from down 10, blew a late seven-point lead and then eventually won a 47-46 overtime thriller over Ballard (22-2) in a 4A state quarterfinal.
“That was crazy,” Delaney Esterling said.
“A roller coaster,” Megan Witte added.
“We were frustrated at times,” Coach Derek Archer noted, “but we were never worried. As a coaching staff, we know these girls so well. They’ve played for us for four years, and we knew that they were going to fight to the end.”
Lewis Central’s fight was on full display during multiple occasions. It came into play as they fell down by 10 in the first half. It reared its head when Ballard took a two-point lead in the waning seconds of regulation. And it showed up one final time as they secured the game-winning rebound.
“It was definitely intense,” Witte said. “The atmosphere was wild, and we knew it would be a close game. We had to play through some things, and we love playing in games like that. There’s always nerves, but it benefitted us. It was a really fun game to play.”
Esterling led the way for LC with 21 points and eight rebounds, but it was her final two points that kept the Titans season alive. With LC leading 42-35 and under two minutes remaining, Ballard sank back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to suddenly lead by two with 29 seconds to go.
Witte missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt on the other end before Josie Fleischmann missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to set up Esterling’s heroics. The senior received an inbound pass from classmate McKenna Paulsen, quickly attacked the basket and sent the game to overtime.
“(Coach Archer) drew something up,” Esterling said. “To be honest, I wasn’t really paying attention. I didn’t know the ball was supposed to go to me.”
Even if Esterling wasn’t expecting the ball, Coach Archer said there were a couple options on the play.
“We have a play we like to run in that position,” Archer said. “Honestly, it’s just to get it to Megan Witte, but (assistant coach Chris DeMarque) said to run a back screen for a second option. All credit goes to McKenna and to Delaney. That pass couldn’t have been any better, and Delaney’s finish couldn’t have been any better, either.”
In overtime, McKenna Pettepier took and made her first shot of the game just 13 seconds into the period. A little over one minute later, Ballard’s Meg Rietz secured an offensive rebound on a missed free throw and scored on a putback. That would prove to be the only scoring of overtime.
“We all believed in each other on a whole new level,” Witte said. “Even when McKenna shot that ball in overtime, I knew it was going in. That played a huge role. We had complete faith in our teammates.”
Witte was the only other LC player in double figures, finishing with 11 hard-earned points, five rebounds and a team-high three assists. Hadley Hill added six points, and Paulsen, Pettepier and Isabella Smith all made one 3-pointer each to finish with three points apiece.
The Titans, which last won a state tournament game in 1965, will advance to play Hawkeye Ten rival Glenwood for a third time on Thursday at 6:45. Glenwood won each of the first two games by five points.
“How fun is that going to be?” Archer said. “That’s great for us and for Glenwood, but what a time for the Hawkeye Ten Conference. That’s great for our conference to show the strength of it. That was our goal, to come down here and make history and then get another shot at Glenwood.”
There’s another element to the matchup, too. Glenwood volleyball upset Lewis Central in a regional final earlier this fall. It was their only win in three tries. Many of Thursday night’s stars also starred for the volleyball teams.
“Absolutely,” Esterling said when asked if that loss still weighs on her mind. “That was my senior volleyball season, but it will be a completely different atmosphere and completely different game. I’m just hoping to come out Thursday and get a dub.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Archer, Esterling and Witte below.