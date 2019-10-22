(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team has played two straight emotional, tight and tense road games. And now they turn their attention to a third.
The Titans (7-1 overall, 3-1 district) bounced back from a tough Week 6 loss to Harlan by taking down Glenwood in one of the best games of the season this past Friday.
“It was a very emotional up and down football game,” Coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. “I am extremely proud of the guys for continuing to work and fight. That’s what Fridays are supposed to be like. Those are the games you want to be in, and I’m glad for our kids for the work they put in to come out on top against a great Glenwood team.”
There are several plays that stand out in the win for the Titans, but arguably the biggest came from an unlikely spot. With leading rusher Brady Miller sidelined with an injury, LC turned to a running back by committee. And with that came an opportunity and a 72-yard go-ahead touchdown run by Bryson Bowman.
“Logan Katzer did a phenomenal job for us, and we kind of rode with him in the second half,” Kammrad said. “It was a good thing Bryson was fresh because he was able to outrun some guys there in the fourth.”
The emotional win followed an emotional loss, and now LC will have to get up for a third straight week on the road when they travel to ADM (5-3, 2-2).
“Those are two tense games in a row that came down to the last possession,” Kammrad said. “Everything feels a little better when you win, but it’s Week 9. With the schedule and district we have, we’re excited to have the opportunity to make the playoffs.”
With a win, the Titans will all but assure themselves of a spot among the final 16 teams in Class 3A. Even with a loss, the No. 3 ranked 3A team in the IHSAA’s RPI would still figure to be just fine. And Coach Kammrad’s team is not about to overlook a strong Tigers team.
“They have very talented players,” he said. “A lot of that revolves around their quarterback. He’s exceptional and a dual-threat guy that can get on the move and deliver balls to the guys he has.”
Junior Tate Stine-Smith has thrown for 1,574 yards, rushed for 818 and accounted for 26 offensive touchdowns this season. He has three receivers with at least 24 catches and a running back – Justice Paulsen – with 580 yards on the ground.
In addition, Kaden Sutton is one of the best two-way lineman in the state. The Iowa State walk-on commit has 29 solo tackles for loss and seven solo sacks to lead the defense.
“(Sutton) is a difference maker on both sides of the football,” Kammrad said. “It’s our third straight road game, and that’s not ideal for us. It’s one of those situations you have to be prepared for anything. Our guys are up for it, and we feel really good. At the same time, we know they won’t let us do what we want, so our guys have to be ready.”
JJ Bond will have reports for KMA Sports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of our Week 9 coverage on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM on Friday evening.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Kammrad below.