(KMAland) -- The Thomas Jefferson girls and boys stayed hot with wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday.
GIRLS RECAP
Thomas Jefferson bowled a 2362, led by a 342 from Natalie Arnold, who bounced back from a 150 with a 192. McKenna Rethmeier added a 324 for the Jackets.
In the Baker series, TJ rolled their best game in their final chance, finishing with a 192. They also had a 176, 159, 144 and 140.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a 1574 team score.
BOYS RECAP
In the boys’ meet, TJ had a 2610 behind a 415 from Josh Chavarria, who had a 204 and a 215 game. Sam Shanno had the high game of the day with a 233 on his way to a 368 series. Chandler Scott had a 351 and Max Schuster a 320.
In the Baker series, TJ had a big 263 game in their fourth try. They also had a 173, 164, 146 and 128.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished with 1869 pins.
View the complete results here.