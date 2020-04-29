(Council Bluffs) -- Year one of the Carlos Silva era for the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson boys soccer program will have to wait until next year.
The TJ alum was eager to lead his team to battle this season, unfortunately, the season has been canceled by the Iowa High School Athletic Association due to concerns over COVID-19.
"We were kind of holding onto that very last bit of hope," Silva said. "And just hope we had a shortened season. Unfortunately, we got to do what's best for everybody else and start working on putting a plan for next year."
It's safe to say nothing could have prepared Silva for what his team would go through during his first year at the helm.
"I did all I could to prepare myself to give these kids a great experience," Silva said. "But no books or film or analyzing I did was going to prepare me for what came this spring. I don't think any coach, even with all the experience in the world, could be prepared for what was coming this spring."
The Yellow Jackets finished 6-13 last season and were hoping to build off last year's experiences courtesy of a senior-heavy lineup.
"Last couple years were kind of rebuilding years," Silva said. "There were a lot of basic things the coaches were trying to build off. I think they were building how our style of play was coming into work. That was something I was going to try to polish."
While Silva was working on polishing some tactics, his team had been working on polishing their performances.
"We definitely had a lot of kids playing year-round soccer as well as other sports," Silva said. "I think they were going to come in really well-prepared."
TJ was poised to return last year's top goal scorers, Mateo Freeman and Max Mudinzod, as well as key contributors such as Christian Moreno, Alejandro Chavez, Logan Kurtz and Carlos Martinez, all of whom are seniors.
"Big, big senior class," Silva said. "Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to see it this year."
If there would have been a season, Silva and his team would have looked to continue the rebuild, and aim for a winning record.
"I think that would have been a good goal for these guys," Silva said. "Last year, there were so many one-goal games, it was just getting over that hump to put the record from 6-13 to maybe 13-6.
"That definitely would have been one of the top goals as well as looking to challenge for a city title with the three other teams in Council Bluffs. We're still definitely going to have that setup for next year as well."
The complete interview with Coach Silva can be heard below.