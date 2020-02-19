(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson girls will begin their postseason tonight when they face Des Moines Roosevelt in a Class 5A first round contest. The Yellow Jackets enter the postseason at 7-14 after an up-and-down regular season.
"It's been kind of a real roller-coaster, up and down year for us," Coach Devin Schoening said. "We expected to be a little more consistent. We've had nights where we've played really well and up to the potential I think we can play to, and we've just had other nights where it just hasn't been there."
Schoening feels that defense has been the strength of his team this season.
"'Our defensive effort has been real consistent all year," Schoening said. "That's the one area we feel like we can count on just about every night. Our girls play a really tough style. We tend to kind of ugly games up defensively."
"When we play well, we find some offensive consistency and find ways to put the ball in the basket," Schoening added.
The Yellow Jackets faced a gauntlet of a regular-season schedule with non-conference contests against 4A No. 3 ranked Glenwood, 4A No. 5 Lewis Central and 5A No. 10 Urbandale as well as meeting with Missouri River Conference counterparts Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, all of whom are either currently ranked or have been ranked this season. Despite their record, Schoening feels the challenges his team faced in the regular season have prepared them for the postseason.
"It prepares us to play teams like that in the postseason," Schoening said. "We feel like we are prepared for those by our schedule and we just got to make sure we put things together."
Twin sisters Alissa and Allison Schubert are the top scorers for the Yellow Jackets this season. lisson is averaging 11.4 points per game while Alissa is contributing 10 points per game. Alissa leads the team in rebounds with 133, while Allison is close behind with 107. Allison also leads the team in assists (41), steals (78) and blocks (14).
"They're just really tough-nosed, talented kids," Schoening said. "They've played a lot of basketball. They're four year starters for us. They're going to do whatever they can to try and make sure that we're successful and it's that competitiveness and toughness that's always driven them."
Jasmine Ramos, Hannah Belt and Suzie Miller have also been key contributors for the Yellow Jackets this season.
TJ will begin the postseason tonight when they travel to Des Moines Roosevelt. The Roughriders, who play in the CIML Conference, are 12-9 on the season and have three players averaging double-figures.
"They're pretty guard-oriented," Schoening said. "They've got four really good guards. They are quick, they are really good at penetrating and they shoot it pretty well."
Much like most the season, Schoening feels his team will need to rely on their defense.
"The challenge for us is to keep them in front of us," Schoening said. "Make them take tough shots. Our mantra always is don't let people do the things we're comfortable doing and that's going to be just as true Wednesday as it's been all year for us."
The winner of TJ/Roosevelt will advance to a Class 5A Region 2 semifinal against Sioux City East Saturday.
The complete interview with Coach Schoening can be heard below.