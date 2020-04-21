(Council Bluffs) -- There was a sense of excitement built around the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson girls' soccer season....until there was no season.
"I was pretty excited for this year," Coach Mark Royer said. "Those kids had been waiting for so long, just waiting for their turn, and this was it. They put some time in and they were ready."
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association canceled all spring activities for the 2020 season on Friday morning.
"We kinda knew it was coming, but you always hope for the best," Royer said. "Like I told the kids, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. We weren't sure if that light was the end of the tunnel or a train coming at us. Obviously, it was a train coming at us."
As you might expect, Friday's announcement brought forth all sorts of emotions to Royer's team.
"We just sat there and talked them through it," Royer said. "We had some kids that were pretty emotional. I think they knew it was coming, but when it does hit, it hits you pretty hard."
TJ's lineup was expected to feature many seniors including the Schubert twins, Allisa and Allison, who combined for 11 goals last season.
"They were pretty good stalwarts in the midfield," Royer said. "They play soccer like they play basketball, pretty tough and rugged, but with a little more skill than I think people realize."
Suzy Miller was also expected to be a key contributor on the front line after showing vast improvement.
"She really came on last year and played quite a bit," Royer said.
Defender Natalie Arnold was looking to start for the fourth consecutive year, never missing a game during her career.
"She was just so solid back there," Royer said.
Goalie Karagin Ruff was looking to build off her impressive junior season, coming off a season where she broke the school record for goals against average in a season.
Seniors Alysyn Knecht, Ashlie Knecht, Torrie Rief, Hope Garcia and Maddie Flores were also looking to be contributors this season.
Juniors Hannah Belt and sophomores Abby Evers and Maggie Gunderson were returning after scoring 12, 13 and 4 goals respectively and were looking to build off last season.
"They play club soccer," Royer said. "Maggie and Abby play pretty high level club soccer. They travel the country and play against some of the best competition. It's just amazing watching those kids develop. I'd love to say I'm the one doing it, but I'm not."
With the senior leadership they returned, and the likely improvements from Belt, Evers and Gunderson, Royer had a feeling this season could have been special.
"I had a sneaky feeling that something special was coming," Royer said. "
The goals for this season? A state tournament.
"In our program it's a state tournament or bust mentality," Royer said. "I believe if you don't have that as your goal, what's the point of having a goal?"
Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets will have to wait until next year to reach that goal again. The complete interview with Coach Royer can be heard below.