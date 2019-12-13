(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson girls and boys won their home tournament on Friday in Council Bluffs at the Thunderbowl.
GIRLS RECAP
The Yellow Jackets finished the day with 2581 pins to take the team title while Le Mars was second with 2568 and Abraham Lincoln took third with 2241. Shenandoah had 2181 pins in fourth and Lewis Central rounded out the top five with 2109 pins.
Red Oak (2107), Tri-Center (1902) and St. Albert (994) were the next three.
AL’s Kylee Hoffman won the individual championship with a 406, finishing with a 182 and a 224 in her two games. TJ’s Natalie Arnold was second with a 389 while Alyssa Williams of Le Mars was third with a 369 and Alyssa Dukes of Shenandoah had a 368 to take fourth.
Kaitelin Konz of Le Mars finished fifth with a 358, Red Oak’s Calista Anderson was sixth with a 355 and Emma Jacobs of Le Mars had a 345 in seventh. TJ’s McKenna Rethmeier (344) and Emily Eikenberry (339) were next, and Sam Schiefen of Le mars bowled a 334 to round out the top 10.
BOYS RECAP
In the boys’ tournament, Thomas Jefferson had 3062 pins to win the title. Le mars was second with 2987, Lewis Central took third with 2955, Red Oak was fourth with 2910 and St. Albert had 2731 in fifth.
Abraham Lincoln (2730), Shenandoah (2558) and Tri-Center (2041) also posted team scores.
Thomas Jefferson’s Josh Chavarria had a 505 series to win the individual championship. He started with a 279 and followed with a 226. Lewis Central’s Zach McCDaniel posted a 500 series while Chandler Scott of TJ had a 466, AL’s Rocky Rubink finished with a 449 in fourth and Evan Berkenpas of Le Mars was fifth with a 440.
Hunter Merksick of LC (436), Shenandoah’s Devin Morelock (435), Derek Baucom of Red Oak (434), Thomas Jefferson’s Sam Shanno (427) and Caden Hall of Red Oak (421) rounded out the top 10.
View the complete results linked here.