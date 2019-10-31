(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson will be represented at this week's state cross country meet with three state qualifiers on the boys' side.
Senior Wimach Gilo paced TJ at the Class 4A State Qualifying Meet in Council Bluffs with a third place finish. Juniors Juan Martinez and Aidan Booton also punched their tickets to Fort Dodge with respective finishes of seventh and eighth.
"We got two of them there last year," TJ Coach Doug Muehlig told KMA Sports, "To get three there, I never thought that would happen as individuals and the three made it in the top 10. It used to be that the top 10 was the qualifying standards, now they've gone to top 15. These guys, in my book, are true state qualifiers." Muehlig added
The jerseys the trio or "triplets" as Coach Muehlig calls them wear are the same, but their personalities and paths to Fort Dodge could not have been any different.
While Gilo and Booton qualified for state last year, Martinez worked towards joining his teammates at state this season.
"He's probably our top runner in practice," Muehlig said. "It was getting him to believe that he could push through and beat some of the other teammates. That was tough. I told them at the beginning of the year that they needed to take turns beating each other because they're all as good as each other."
As for Gilo, the biggest struggle during his career, according to Coach Muehlig was convincing him to run cross country.
"We couldn't get him out his freshman year," Muehlig said, "He had been a good middle school runner and the coaches said he was going to be something, but I couldn't get him out. We got him out for track and we convinced him to come out."
"He's just a smooth runner," Muehlig said of Gilo, "He's kind of like a gazelle running out there. I've had people comment on how great it is to see him run."
While Gilo might be the smoothest runner of the trio, it was Booton, who coach Muehlig says draw comparisons to former TJ and South Dakota standout Eldon Warner.
"As a freshman, we were at the Creston meet and I told his mom Skye, that he was going to be like an Eldon Warner. He's going to be a good runner and go some places," Muehlig said of Booton.
Coach Muehlig has experienced and acheived a lot during his 35 years at TJ, but the accomplishments and commitments from this trio is one of his proudest.
"All three of these guys have been guys that have bought into running to get some place. I'm so proud to be able to say I'm their coach," Muehlig said.
When the trio gets to Fort Dodge, Coach Muehlig believes that a strong start will be the recipe for a strong finish.
"There's a long stretch from the starting line, and then there's a curve. If you don't get out, what happens is you get behind about 70 runners and you can't get by anybody. Unless you get out, you have no chance." Muehlig said.
The trio will participate in the Class 4A State Meet at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge at 11:30. The Sioux City North team and Lewis Central's Connor Lancial will also be running.
Trevor Maeder will be in Fort Dodge providing updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The complete interview with Coach Muehlig can be heard below.