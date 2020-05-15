(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson multi-sporter Natalie Arnold has decided she will focus on bowling at the next level.
The Yellow Jackets senior joined Friday’s KMAland Catch Up to talk about her decision to bowl at the College of Saint Mary.
“I wanted to stay in the area,” Arnold said. “I kind of went out in the area and looked at some colleges around here. I chose the College of Saint Mary because of the atmosphere when I visited. It just seemed like a good fit for me, overall.”
Arnold figures to fit in well anywhere with the skill she brings to the table. During her four years with TJ, Arnold appeared at the state tournament in all four years. What she saw at CSM compared well with what she had in high school.
“I went to a practice and watched them bowl,” Arnold said. “I thought they were very well-connected and like a family. That’s something my school kind of had, so it was cool to see that it does keep going after that.”
Arnold, who also played soccer and softball for the Yellow Jackets, is excited to get started at the next level.
“I would say I want to improve my game,” she said. “I know it will probably dip a little bit before it gets better because of the different oil patterns. I know it’s going to get harder from here, but I just want to improve and stay consistent.
