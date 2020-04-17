(Council Bluffs) -- Last season left Thomas Jefferson senior Allisa Schubert unhappy with how her basketball career might conclude, so she wouldn't let it and committed to the College of St. Mary.
"There for a while I wasn't sure if I wanted to play college basketball," Schubert said. "I love this game. I've played ever since I was a little girl. I kind of expected more out of this senior year. I'm ready to kick it in gear and learn some new things and become a new player."
Schubert says the opportunity came about over the summer when she came in contact with current CSM coach, Kirk Walker.
"He's been keeping in touch with me since summer, so I knew he was interested in me," Schubert said. "I could tell he was a good coach and knew what he was talking about. He definitely wants to turn the program around. I think I can be successful."
The proximity to home also drew her across the river.
"The location was definitely convenient," Schubert said. "I knew I wanted to be close to home and close to friends."
While the commitment keeps her close to home, it will also separate her from her twin sister, Allison, for the first time in their careers. Allison recently committed to continue her career at Grand View.
"It's going to be different," Allisa said. "I think it will be good for us, though."
CSM went 2-20 in Walker's second year as head coach.
"They're kind of on the rise," Schubert said. "I think if I work hard and work on my shot I'll get a lot of playing. I'll add to the depth."
Schubert also hopes to continue to improve on her ability to finish at the bucket.
"I sometimes struggle with finishing," Schubert said. "I just want to become a stronger player on the basket, get boards and become as strong of a player as I can."
Aside from basketball-related goals, Schubert hopes to soak in the college experience, too.
"Meet new people, have fun, enjoy the game as long as I can," Schubert said. "Not many girls get to, so I'm going to take advantage of the opportunity."
The complete interview with Schubert can be heard below.