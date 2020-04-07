(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson standout Allison Schubert wasn’t sure if she would play basketball in college.
“That was kind of upsetting,” Schubert told KMA Sports. “I love the game, and I’ve played it for 10 years now.”
There’s no need to be upset any longer. Schubert will, in fact, play college basketball at Grand View.
“(Assistant coach Will Marchino) reached out to me, and he actually told me he got to watch me play at a summer camp in Okoboji,” Schubert said. “I scheduled a campus visit there, and it was great. It was awesome. I loved the atmosphere.”
Schubert, who averaged a team-high 11.2 points per game in her senior year, says she was also impressed with how she was treated by the entire staff and team during the visit.
“I loved how welcoming they were,” she said. “What really stood out to me was during practice I was included in the huddle. I just felt a part of the team already.”
Schubert also topped TJ this year with 47 assists, 81 steals and 17 blocks. Her defensive intensity and aggressiveness, she feels, will fit perfect with Grand View’s mentality.
“They play very aggressive defense,” Schubert noted. “I’m familiar with that because we pressed a lot at TJ. They play man to man, but we didn’t because of our size. I’m not too familiar with man to man, but I know I can work really hard and play anywhere they need me. I’m willing to do whatever to be a positive impact to the program.”
With the college decision finalized and the chance to play at the next level realized, Schubert says she’s ready to go.
“I knew if I quit playing I would have regretted it for a very long time,” she said. “I’m very happy and grateful for the opportunity that they’re giving me. I’m excited to go there and excel as a player, meet new people and be around new girls and new coaches.”
