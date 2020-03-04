(Des Moines) -- Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks was just too much for Martensdale-St. Marys to handle on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-3 freshman scored 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had three blocked shots in a 55-40 win over the Blue Devils (18-9) in a 1A quarterfinal.
“The girls were executing and doing the things we wanted them to do,” Martensdale-St. Marys coach Tim Baker told KMA Sports. “It was just very challenging on the inside.”
“I kind of just tried to put up a solid front,” Anna Parrott said of trying to cover up Crooks. “Make sure she didn’t get real easy passes to her on the inside. She’s going to get those high ones. It’s bound to happen, but we just tried to make it a little tougher.”
The Devils hung right around with the third-seeded Golden Bears (24-1) for much of the first half before a strong finish pushed Garrigan to a nine-point lead. In the third, MSTM got within four on a Jensen Archibald bucket. However, Garrigan had yet another answer with an 11-3 run to end the period.
“The girls came out and competed from the beginning,” Baker said. “Ever since the Panorama game, they’ve been playing together as one. We really felt, even at halftime, we were doing some things pretty well.”
Archibald, in the final game of her terrific career, scored 14 points and added six rebounds with four assists. Parrott chipped in 12 points and 12 boards, and Skylyr Stewart hit a trio of 3-pointers to score nine points.
“We’ve been working as a team really hard to get here,” Archibald said. “It was a really fun opportunity to play here.”
Martensdale-St. Marys found their stride during the final stretch of the season, going on the road to beat Lamoni in a regional semifinal before upsetting previous No. 3 North Mahaska in a regional final.
“I really think it was our seniors,” Baker said. “We showed a lot of toughness. We had a lot of close, painful losses and lost in every way imaginable. What really got us over the top was we stopped digging ourselves a hold and didn’t have to use all our energy to try and come back.”
Archibald, Grace Hart, Stewart and Maddy Stott were the only four seniors for the Devils.
“It was really cool to make it,” Archibald added. “Nobody expected us to be here. We surprised everyone.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Baker, Archibald and Parrott below.