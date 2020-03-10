(Des Moines) -- For the first six minutes, Harlan’s Class 3A quarterfinal with top-ranked Norwalk went about as well as could be expected. It was the final 26 minutes, though, that proved to be the difference.
The Warriors (22-3) scored 26 of the final 32 points in the first half and cruised to a 72-37 win over the Cyclones (18-7) on Tuesday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1.
Harlan’s junk defense held the state’s top scorer Bowen Born scoreless for the first six and a half minutes. As soon as Born started scoring, though, the rest of the Warriors supporting cast joined him. Born put in 13 points in each the first and second half to finish with 26
“We went triangle and two, reverse triangle and two and then when they bring three shooters in we went three on man and two on stack,” Coach Mitch Osborn said. “We can’t guard them man to man. That was our only chance.”
Northwest Missouri State football recruit Johnathan Monson was tasked for much of the day with shadowing Born.
“At first, I was just trying to eliminate him touching the ball,” Monson said. “I don’t know how many points he had, but I just tried to do my best.”
Born needed 13 shots in the first half to get his 13, but he scored 13 on just nine shots in the second. Meanwhile, the rest of the starting lineup made 11 of their 15 shots, including Scott Anderson, who made three triples and joined Born in double figures with 11 points.
“You’ve got to pick your poison,” Osborn said. “Maybe we would have been better off letting Bowen get his 45, but we kept going back and forth. We had a couple opportunities to take charges, and we didn’t. That maybe would have helped a little bit. It’s going to take a heck of a team to beat them.”
Meanwhile, the Cyclones struggled to just 24 points in the final three periods, finishing the game just 14 for 49 from the field (28.6%) and 4 for 19 from 3 (21.1%). Connor Bruck scored all 11 of his points in the first half while Monson had 10 of his own.
Bruck, Monson and Michael Heithoff made up a senior of trio starters that finished their careers in Des Moines, ending a six-year drought at state for Harlan’s proud program.
“The goal is always to get here,” Bruck said. “It’s a tremendous experience. I’m thankful for my teammates and coaches. I’m going to miss it next year.”
This year’s trip to state was a bit unique for Harlan and Coach Osborn, who qualified for state for the 19th time in his career. His 2019-20 group was filled with multi-sport athletes that probably don’t count basketball as their No. 1.
Bruck is one of the top baseball players in the area while Monson will play football at Northwest Missouri State, Heithoff is a tremendous soccer player and sophomore Will McLaughlin already has two Division I football offers.
“They turned into very good basketball players,” Osborn said. “(Basketball) might not be on the top of their list, but their passion really grew for basketball. We’ve got a good nucleus coming back, but we’re going to really miss this senior class.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Osborn, Monson and Bruck below.