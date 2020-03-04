(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water girls enter the Nebraska Class D1 State Tournament as the top seed and likely the favorite to win the championship, but don't tell them that.
"We've taken it game by game the whole season, we've really paid attention to the game in front of us," Coach Joel Haveman said. "Right now, it's a one-game season. As far as the number one seed goes, it's cool. We've talked about how cool it is to just be able to say that, but at the end of the day it doesn't mean anything. We're going to come at it like we usually do, in that underdog feeling."
The Indians enter the state tournament at 25-1 on the season with their lone loss coming by four-points to Sterling, a Class D2 state qualifier, on December 28th. Haveman feels the loss benefited his team more than any win could have.
"That was the best thing that happened to us all season," Haveman said. "That was a huge wakeup call. They deserved to win that game, we didn't. It kind of brought us back down to earth. That kinda spurred something in us that we needed."
The Indians have since rattled off 17 consecutive wins and have been on cruise control in the postseason with wins over Pawnee City, Humboldt-TRS and Twin River by 21, 18 and 35 respectively.
"We understood that we were the favorite in all three of these games, we were a target," Haveman said. "We had to play our game, bring our A-game every single night knowing these teams had their backs against the wall and wanted to win as much as we did."
Junior Grace Cave ---a UNO commit-- has led the Indians this season and has drawn lots of attention from opponents, opening up opportunities Reagan Aronson, Jamison Twomey, Peyton Barrett, Bailee Nissen ad Reba Wilson.
"It's been nice because it's usually somebody different every game," Haveman said. "To have that threat, and knowing Grace garners a lot of attention has been huge for us."
The Indians' successes on offense have been easy due to their willingness to distribute.
"We share the ball well," Haveman said. "Sometimes too well. Sharing the ball makes things a lot easier. We'll be harder to guard, harder to scout for. It's just been a process of figuring out of when to get people the ball. Knowing that we can get out and run, and share the ball in transition, even in the half-court has been a huge step in our success."
The Indians will begin the state tournament at 9 a.m. tomorrow when they face Hartington Cedar Catholic in a Class D1 quarterfinal at Lincoln Southwest. The Trojans come into the matchup at 10-13, but that doesn't mean that the Indians are overlooking them.
"They have a lot of girls that contribute," Haveman said. "They are not what you would picture from a typical eight-seed in the state tournament. They've played a tough schedule. Their record really doesn't do their talent justice. They're a really talented bunch. We're going to have our hands full. We're going to have to play well to win, which is what you expect at the state tournament."
The winner of Hartington Cedar Catholic/Weeping Water will advance to Friday's state semifinal against either Maywood or Archibishop Bergan.
The complete interview with Coach Haveman can be heard below.