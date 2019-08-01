(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Top 25 Team Countdown from the 2018-19 sports year continues today with a standout track squad and two state finalists – one in football and one in basketball and from two different states.
No. 16: Atlantic Boys Track & Field
The Atlantic track team won their second consecutive Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and their second consecutive state trophy.
The Trojans won eight events at the conference meet, scoring 145 points to win the title for a second straight year by 20 points. Tyler Moen had four golds in the win, taking titles in the 100, 200 and 400 and running alongside Chase Mullenix, Zade Niklasen and Colin Mullenix in the 4x400 meter relay.
Atlantic also won the sprint medley with Niklasen, Chase Mullenix, Spencer Ray and Gannon O’Hara. Chase Mullenix added a victory in the 800 while Craig Becker took the 1600.
From there, Coach Jordan Mullen’s team automatically qualified nine events at their state qualifying meet and set the stage for another historic weekend at the state track meet.
The Trojans placed in eight events and scored 48 points to finish third. It was the first time in school history that the Atlantic program came home with a state trophy in two straight seasons. Click for recaps from day one, day two and day three.
Moen and Chase Mullenix won four medals each, teaming up to defend their state championships in the 4x400 and distance medley relay. Chase Mullenix added a runner-up in the 800 and a fourth-place finish as a member of the 4x800 while Moen was third in the 400 and fifth in the 200. Becker had three medals of his own and Colin Mullenix and Zade Niklasen had two each.
No. 15: AHSTW Football
AHSTW put together a dream season, winning their first 12 games on their way to a spot in the Class A state championship game.
The Vikings won their first eight games by at least 19 points before coming across a strong St. Albert team in the final week of the season. Despite a slow start, they responded with a 19-14 win to clinch the 9-0 season.
The opening round of the state playoffs proved to be one of the best games of the entire football season, as the Vikings again came back for a triple overtime thriller of a win over Alta-Aurelia.
They handled Newman Catholic (31-14) the following week to clinch their spot in the state semifinals and at the UNI Dome. The Vikes rolled to a 39-12 win over Edgewood-Colesburg before falling in the championship game to Hudson.
Seniors Blake Osbahr, Gabe Pauley and Drake Partridge had monster offensive seasons. Osbahr threw for 2,401 yards and 30 touchdowns, Pauley ran for 1,760 yards and 27 touchdowns and Partridge had 1,197 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns. Pauley also led the defense with 95.5 tackles while fellow seniors Caden Larson (12 solo tackles for loss) and Gabe Madsen (10 solo tackles for loss) caused all kinds of havoc. Those five were part of a terrific 15-person senior class.
No. 14: Stanberry Girls Basketball
The Stanberry girls basketball team put together a historic 27-4 season, which finished in the Class 1 state championship game.
The Bulldogs lost just three times in the regular season, dropping a tight one-point decision to Worth County and falling twice to the higher-class Trenton. However, Coach Karla McQueen’s team hit their stride in the postseason.
Stanberry rolled to wins by 72, 30 and 13 in the Class 1 District 16 Tournament, and then dominated North Andrew 69-39 in a state sectional game. Days later, they put together another dominant performance in beating Worthy County by 21 to clinch their first final four appearance in school history.
The Bulldogs advanced to Springfield and the Show-Me Showdown where they encountered Community. Madi Sager exploded for 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 47-40 win to advance to the state championship where they fell to Walnut Grove.
Use the links to navigate through KMA Sport's coverage of the three teams.
Top 25 Teams of 2018-19
