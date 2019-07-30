(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Top 25 Team Countdown from the 2018-19 sports season continues today with a look at two state volleyball qualifiers and our first of many football semifinalists.
No. 22: Tri-Center Volleyball
The Trojans turned back 33 years of history, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 1985.
A senior class that had won everything, including 119 total matches in their career, broke through the glass ceiling in making it to Cedar Rapids. Among those seniors, Brooklyn Hundt, Olivia Maassen and Emma McDonald averaged 3.36, 3.20 and 3.55 kills per set off the setting of another senior Lilly Dahir, who averaged 9.13 assists per set.
Junior Paige Skow, sophomore Presley Pogge and freshmen Tatum Carlson and Marissa and Miranda Ring were also major contributors to the special season, which saw the Trojans win 31 matches.
Here’s a look at our coverage of Tri-Center through the season.
-Tri-Center beats Treynor, clinches WIC regular season title
-Tri-Center clinches state berth
-Pre-state Tri-Center volleyball preview
No. 21: Sidney Volleyball
The Cowgirls were actually the team to end Tri-Center’s season in a terrific four-set battle in Class 2A’s state quarterfinal round.
Sidney, which finished the season 39-3, advanced to state for the fourth straight year and returned to the semifinal round for the first time since 2015 before falling to eventual state champion Western Christian.
Senior Camryn McClintock averaged 3.45 kills per set to lead the offense while fellow senior Jaden Daffer averaged 3.93 digs per set to spearhead the defense. Juniors Kelsey Hobbie (3.06 kills per set), Olivia Larsen (9.42 assists per set), Presly Brumbaugh (1.11 kills per set), Maddy Duncan (1.23 kills per set) and Makenna Jarosz (1.92 kills per set) were among the other regulars for the Cowgirls.
Here’s a look at our coverage of Sidney through the season.
-Regular season sweep of East Mills
-Sidney handles Nodaway Valley in regional quarterfinal
-Sidney sweeps Central Decatur in regional semifinal
-Sidney advances to state with win over Pella Christian
-Pre-state Sidney volleyball preview
-Sidney beats Tri-Center in classic quarterfinal
No. 20: Maryville Football
Surprise, surprise. The Spoofhounds return to our top team countdown, and they – admittedly – might be a little bit underrated. After dropping their first game of the season to Blair Oaks, Coach Matt Webb’s team proved dominant over the next 12 games to land in the state semifinals.
That’s where their 12-2 season would come to an end, though, as they dropped a tough battle to eventual champion Trinity Catholic.
The ‘Hounds had 13 players earn first-team All-Midland Empire Conference, led by unanimous selections Tyler Houchin and Taylor McGary. Jackson Bram, Talon Noland, Eli Dowis, Tate Oglesby, Trevor Townsend and Cade Gustafson were also first-team picks.
Check out our coverage of the Spoofhounds through the season.
-Maryville advances to state semifinal
Top 25 Teams of 2018-19
22. Tri-Center Volleyball
21. Sidney Volleyball
20. Maryville Football
19-17: Wednesday, July 31st
16-14: Thursday, August 1st
13-11: Friday, August 2nd
10: Monday, August 5th
9: Tuesday, August 6th
8: Wednesday, August 7th
7: Thursday, August 8th
6: Friday, August 9th
5: Monday, August 12th
4: Tuesday, August 13th
3: Wednesday, August 14th
2: Thursday, August 15th
1: Friday, August 16th