(KMAland) -- The 2018-19 KMA Sports Top 25 Team Countdown is down to its final team.
In the top spot, the Glenwood girl’s track and field state champion team. The Rams put together a nearly perfect wire-to-wire season behind their patented depth and the addition of one of the state’s best runners.
KMA’s coverage of the team started all the way back in the middle of March. Head Coach Cory Faust joined a KMA Sports Feature and commented on the team.
“We’ve got a nice mix this year of experienced and accomplished seniors and juniors,” Faust said. “Our freshman class was very strong last year, and we’re adding some new freshmen this year. I really like our team dynamic. The girls are working hard, and we’ll look to stay healthy, continue to get better and have good unity on the team.”
The addition of seven-time track champion and state cross country titlist Janette Schraft added significantly to what was already an outstanding group. According to Faust, they had 15 different girls in 14 events at state in 2018. However, they didn’t score. Schraft was a pretty good bet to do that.
The season had a strong start the BVU Indoor Meet, where the Rams won five events, including the 1500 by Schraft and the 60 hurdles by Elle Scarborough. They also won the shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and 4x400. A trio of second-place finishes also highlighted their day at the Iowa State indoor on March 18th. One day later, Sydney Biermann was second at the Nebraska Wesleyan indoor meet.
The outdoor season also had a predictably strong start with the Rams winning 16 of 19 events and scoring 182 team points in a winning effort at the Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet. The Rams nabbed another team win at Clarinda’s Lady Cardinal Relays, scoring 158 points led by a four-gold performance from freshman Coryl Matheny.
Another meet on April 9th, another win for Glenwood, which scored 209 points to win at Lewis Central. Schraft nabbed another four golds in leading the way before winning three events and the MVP of the Sioux City Relays later that week.
On the 16th of April, Glenwood was back at Lewis Central, scoring 167 more points to win another meet. The Rams won three relays and had individual wins by Schraft (three to be exact), Scarborough and Matheny.
On the 19th, even while many of their top runners were on their way to the Kansas Relays, Glenwood placed third with 110 points at the AL/TJ Invitational. Schraft, who would go on to win the steeplechase in a record time at the Kansas Relays, talked with KMA Sports before the performance about her year to that point.
“Seeing how I’ve come along really brings joy to me,” Schraft said. “The work I’ve been doing has really paid off – the work I was putting in this winter and the different training I’ve been doing here at Glenwood…it’s a great feeling.”
Glenwood was back to their winning ways on April 22nd, scoring 157 points and finishing 44 points better than the rest of the field at the Ram Relays – contested at Lewis Central. Audrey Arnold was a double-gold winner there for the Rams.
Later that week, it was on to the Drake Relays where Glenwood had several outstanding performances, led by Schraft’s championship in the 400 hurdles. As the regular season moved closer to its end, Glenwood tied for the championship at the Atlantic Co-Ed Relays on April 29th and then won their fifth Hawkeye Ten title in six years on May 3rd, scoring more points than anyone had ever scored in the history of the meet.
"I'm really lucky to have a group of really awesome girls," Coach Faust said, "Our goal coming into tonight was to score the most points anyone had ever done in the meet, and that's something we can hang their hat on."
Eight days later, Glenwood qualified 17 events for the state meet to set the stage for what would be an action-packed and memorable three days in Des Moines on the blue oval.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports. “The depth of talent on our team is outstanding. The team chemistry has been really good, and they’re really fun to coach.”
On the opening day of the meet, Schraft won her eighth state championship in capturing the 3000 title.
“I came into the race not really sure what was going to happen,” Schraft said. “It was kind of a mind game for me going into it, but I think as soon as (the race started) I found the courage that I needed for the rest of the race.”
Matheny and Jaeda Wilson also grabbed some points with seventh-place finishes in the high jump and 400 meter dash, respectively. The shuttle hurdle team of Arnold, Marissa Ausdemore, Sami Parr and Scarborough also qualified first for Saturday’s final.
Day two brought Schraft’s ninth state championship, winning the 400 meter hurdles out of the second heat.
“I had to just go out and be aggressive as I could,” Schraft said. “I knew the only chance I had of winning it was to control what I can control. I did the best I could, ran fast between the hurdles and let the rest be.”
The 4x200 team of Sadey Allgood, Bailey Ostrander, Wilson and Matheny placed fourth, and the 4x400 team of Wilson, Abi Schultz, Abby Hughes and Matheny qualified second for the final. Scarborough also qualified for the 100 hurdles final on the day.
On the final day of the meet, Glenwood got three state titles – two from Schraft in the 800 and 1500 and one from the shuttle hurdle squad. Scarborough placed eighth in the 100 hurdles, and the 4x400 team finished sixth. And every single point mattered, as the Rams ended the weekend with 65 points – one-half point better than Wahlert Catholic’s 64.5.
The reactions:
“It never goes exactly like you planned,” Coach Cory Faust said, “but we had a lot of key performances. We knew there were some things we would score well in. I was just hoping we’d go up and get some points in some other things. We didn’t get them in all the events I thought we might, but we got just enough.”
“This means the world to me,” Schraft said. “Coming into my freshman year, I never thought even one state championship would be on my plate. I was always told I had a shot at getting all four of them (in one meet).”
“I never saw this coming,” Ausdemore said. “These are some of my best friends, and to see these friendships…every time I run I feel that anger to win. It’s a great feeling.”
“We’ve been working really hard, and we came in here and did what we needed to do,” Wilson said. “Our team motto the whole time has been every point matters and winning by half a point you can definitely see that. Even if girls were discouraged with one or two points, it’s still points for our team and you still went out there and did your best.”
The Glenwood girl’s state champion track and field team is our No. 1 team for the 2018-19 sports year. Listen to the highlights of our coverage from the season below.
