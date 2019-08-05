(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Top 25 Team Countdown from the 2018-19 sports year continues today with another state champion at No. 10.
The Jefferson boy basketball team equaled “The Final Season” movie with a state championship run in their last year before joining with South Nodaway to become Platte Valley.
The Eagles did see some growing pains throughout the season, but most of those came at the hands of Mound City. Coach Tim Jermain’s team lost three games during the course of the regular season to their 275 Conference rival. Their fourth loss was to a very strong and eventual state Nebraska semifinalist Falls City Sacred Heart.
However, Jefferson turned things up a notch when the postseason began, possibly gaining some inspiration from it being their final season as a program.
They were dominant in wins over Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway and Stanberry to capture the district championship. However, awaiting them in a state sectional was the thorn in their side – Mound City.
For the first time in four tries that season, Jefferson was able to unseat the Panthers and advance on to a state quarterfinal. Once again – as you might expect in a state quarterfinal – the task was tall with undefeated Winston the opponent.
The Eagles didn’t seem to have much of an issue, getting 18 points from Clayton Merrigan in a 55-39 win and advancing to the Show-Me Showdown for the first time in eight years.
The terrific play continued in Springfield, scoring the first 16 points of the game and cruising to a 62-49 win over Linn County. Chase Farnan poured in a game-high 26 points to advance the Eagles to a state final.
In the state championship game, Farnan dropped in another 30, and Steven Chor held Dora leading scorer Isaac Haney 10 points under his per-game average and to just 7 of 21 shooting in a 75-65 victory.
The final season and a fifth state championship in school history was officially complete. Listen to today’s sports feature with plenty of KMA Sports’ coverage of this year’s Jefferson season below.
