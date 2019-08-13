(KMAland) -- One of the dominant football seasons in KMAland history finds itself at No. 4 in 2018-19 KMA Sports Top 25 Team Countdown.
The Johnson-Brock Eagles land a second spot in our top 10, but this time it’s on the gridiron where they went coast-to-coast with an undefeated season on their way to a Class D2 state title.
The dream season began for Coach Mitch Roberts’ team in late August where they captured their first of seven straight dominant regular season wins with a 50-18 victory over Elmwood-Murdock.
The next six weeks saw more video game-like results with wins by scores of 70-12, 66-14, 80-0, 72-14 and 66-0. With a perfect 6-0 mark heading into their final two games of the season, Coach Roberts knew the tests were about to get even tougher.
“Our defense has played really well,” Roberts told KMA Sports. “They’ve forced a lot of turnovers, and the offense has taken advantage of it. We have five or six guys that can score touchdowns every time they touch the ball, so that makes my job really easy.”
The success continued in their Week 8 matchup with Meridian, rolling to a 56-6 victory without a problem. Cole Fossenbarger tossed for 293 yards and rushed for 106 while finding the end-zone five times. Kaden Glynn added five receptions for 130 yards and two scores, and Ty Hahn had two catches for 81 yards, a receiving touchdown and a punt return touchdown.
Johnson-Brock met their toughest battle in the final week of the regular season, escaping with a 52-46 win over previously-undefeated Falls City Sacred Heart. Then it was on to the playoffs.
They moved to 9-0 with an 82-3 win over Pender. Fossenbarger had 179 yards and four more passing touchdowns.
“We didn’t start the best,” Roberts told KMA. “We had plenty of things we needed to clean up after the first couple drives. We cleaned it up, and we were able to dominate in all facets.”
In round two, it was more of the same. The Eagles rolled to a 76-0 win over Allen, recovering six fumbles in the first half and turning all six turnovers into points. Fossenbarger added another 213 yards and five touchdowns while brother Cole Fossenbarger was on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns.
The quarterfinals were not much different as Fossenbarger threw for 351 yards and seven touchdowns in a 72-32 win over Bloomfield. Glynn added 209 yards receiving and three scores, and Hahn had 200 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.
“We have a lot of people capable of making plays,” Glynn told KMA Sports after the win. “It’s hard for teams to match up with us.”
The semifinal brought a showdown with blue-blood Humphrey St. Francis. Fossenbarger again put the Eagles on his back with 401 yards and five touchdowns through the air, including 168 and three scores to Glynn, who finished with 13 receptions. The final was 58-44 in favor of Johnson-Brock.
That set up their championship matchup with Mullen.
“(Johnson-Brock) put in a lot of hard work,” Roberts said at the time. “We thought we’d have a pretty good team coming back (after losing in the D1 quarterfinals in 2017). The kids were ready to get back to work, and we’ve put ourselves in a great position.”
As it turned out, the championship went much like the rest of the season, although not without a tough start. It was a dominant win for the Eagles, clinching their first title with a 56-26 win. Johnson-Brock scored 56 of the final 62 points to win the D2 championship.
“I’m just happy for our kids,” Roberts said. “They put in a lot of hard work. They were able to get here and to finish it way they did, I’m just happy for them.”
Hahn totaled 236 all-purpose yards and scored four total touchdowns with two on the ground, one receiving and one on defense. Fossenbarger threw for another 329 yards and four scores with Glynn catching the other two touchdowns.
The final numbers: 13 wins, zero losses, 856 points scored and one state championship. Listen to some of the highlights of our coverage from the Johnson-Brock season below.
