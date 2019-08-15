(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Top 25 Team Countdown from the 2018-19 sports season is down to its final two teams.
Coming in at No. 2 today is the 45-1 Class 3A state champion Kuemper Catholic volleyball team.
The Knights were loaded with returning talent and experience, as well as the heartbreak of losing in the state semifinals each of the past three seasons.
Coach Keith Stickrod's team certainly started like a team determined to make it their greatest season yet, securing wins in each of their first 16 matches without dropping a single set.
They beat all six of their opponents at the Humboldt Tournament in straight sets to open the year and then quickly swept Red Oak in a match broadcast on KMA Radio.
Kara Peter led the way for the Knights with 10 kills and five blocks while Courtney Schenkelberg added nine winners and Aimee Adams had eight kills. Anna Niehaus chipped in seven kills of her own. Many of those kills were off the sets of Maci Overmohle, who had 30 assists.
“It’s awesome,” Overmohle told KMA Sports. “We can spread it out. I feel like the defense never knows where we’re going. Everyone just did really good tonight.”
“I like our hustle,” Coach Stickrod added. “I like we are going after all the balls. We want some girls that will go through a brick wall (to get the ball), and I think we’re doing that.”
Kuemper added two more Hawkeye Ten sweeps of Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig and then rolled to six sweeps to win the South Central Calhoun tournament in Rockwell City. Harlan was their next victim - another sweep - on Tuesday, September 11th.
Two days later, it looked like they were on their way to another sweep at St. Albert, but the Saintes bounced back from 25-12 and 25-11 opening set losses to win in five frames. Of course, that proved to be the final Kuemper loss of the year.
That weekend, Kuemper won their sixth straight CYO Tournament championship with sweeps of Heelan, Gehlen, Remsen St. Mary's, St. Edmond, Storm Lake St. Mary's and Bishop Garrigan.
A sweep of Creston was next before their most impressive tournament win of the regular season at Unity Christian. The tournament victory included a pair of wins over No. 1 ranked teams - Class 4A's Sergeant Bluff-Luton and South Dakota's Class 2 Sioux Falls Christian.
The rest of the regular season saw Kuemper go 24-1 in sets with wins over Shenandoah, Atlantic, Lewis Central and Glenwood in the conference and won another weekend tournament at Hampton-Dumont, including a championship victory over another No. 1 - 1A's Janesville.
Finally, with a 38-1 record, the Knights entered the postseason and made quick work of Atlantic, Carroll and Red Oak to advance back to the state tournament with some unfinished business on their mind.
“This is the most focused group I’ve ever had,” Coach Stickrod said. “At practice, they push themselves harder than I push them. They want it.”
“We have really good team chemistry this year,” Schenkelberg added. “I think we really proved we’re ranked No. 1 tonight, and we have the momentum going into state.”
Kuemper nabbed the No. 1 seed in the tournament and made quick work of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the state quarterfinal. Aimee Adams had 12 kills and three blocks to lead the way while Peter had 12 kills and Grace Molak finished 10 winners.
From there, it was on to the state semifinal. The round that the Knights just could not find a way to advance past in recent years. This time they found a way, beating Osage in a 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 thriller.
"My legs are weak," Coach Stickrod said. "It's a great feeling. It was a hard battle. It was crazy. I don't know how to describe it. I'm just excited for our girls and coaching staff."
Once they broke through the glass ceiling of the state semifinal, the championship match didn't produce a problem for them. The Knights beat Tipton in four sets to finish the 45-1 season with a 3A state title. The championship reactions:
“Wow. Now we can go home and relax,” Coach Stickrod said. “I’m going to remember this forever. This is so special. I’m so proud of the girls.”
“We wouldn’t have won without every hitter we have,” Overmohle said. “When Kara and Aimee (aren’t there), the other girls will finish it every time.”
“It’s a blur,” Adams said. “I never thought this dream would come true. It’s been my dream for the past four years. I think I’m still in shock.”
“It’s awesome for (the seniors),” Peter said. “I’m going to miss them next year, and (next year’s) seniors will have to step up. I’m just glad (the seniors) last volleyball game ended with a win.”
Listen to a rundown from KMA's coverage of Kuemper volleyball's season below.
Top 25 Teams of 2018-19
14. Stanberry Girls Basketball
12. Thomas Jefferson Boys Bowling
11. Central Decatur Girls Basketball
8. Johnson-Brock Boys Basketball
6. Mound City Football
5. Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country
4: Tuesday, August 13th
3: Wednesday, August 14th
2: Thursday, August 15th
1: Friday, August 16th