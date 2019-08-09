(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports 2018-19 Top 25 Team Countdown continues today with the No. 6 team.
Mound City has a long and terrific football tradition, but they may even admit the 2018 season was a bit of a surprise. The Panthers went a perfect 13-0 on their way to a seventh state championship in school history.
Evidence of their talent and what was to come came very early in the season. The Panthers cruised to 58-0 and 66-0 victories in their first two games and then followed with 58-6, 64-14 and 46-0 wins.
First-year head coach Taylor Standerford talked with KMA Sports following their 5-0 start.
"Our guys have really taken pride in the defense," Standerford said at the time. "We've been holding teams to zero points. We have three shutouts this season and we just really take pride in getting that zero on the scoreboard."
Mound City fired off another impressive win with a 62-12 takedown of East Atchison. They then moved to 7-0 with a 64-28 win over South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, getting 125 yards and four touchdowns from TJ Hopkins.
A 52-6 win over DeKalb in Week 8 and a 62-14 rout of Rock Port in the final week finished out the regular season at 9-0. The latter win came behind four passing touchdowns from Landon Poppa and three receiving scores by Matthew Poppa.
Following a bye week, Coach Standerford and the Panthers prepared for a second round district playoff matchup with DeKalb. Standerford said there was still plenty work on.
"We really need to clean some things up on offense," he said. "All year we've had a lot of penalties. We have to eliminate those penalties because they kill drives."
The Panthers rolled to a 52-6 win behind a combined three touchdowns from the Poppas to set up a state quarterfinal battle with North Andrew. And once again, it was all Mound City in a 68-28 triumph. Dylan Marrs totaled 207 yards and six touchdowns to clinch the district title.
“This spring, I knew these boys were going to work hard,” Coach Standerford told KMA Sports. “Then this summer in the weight room they put everything they had into it and getting stronger. I knew we were going to have a pretty good season, and as hard as these boys worked, they deserve it.”
The semifinal round brought a stern test for the Mound City defense as they traveled to Orrick to face a team with two 1,000-yard rushers. Again, it was a rout - 72-12 in favor of the Panthers.
Finally, Mound City - at 12-0 - was set for a showdown with another long-time Northwest Missouri power in Worth County. The two schools entered the championship with a combined 13 state titles and 18 state championship appearances.
“This is even bigger than just a state championship,” Standerford said. “It’s Worth County. These two teams historically have had some great games. They’ve always been extremely physical and great games to watch.”
The two teams went back and forth, compiling over 700 yards and exchanging six lead changes before Mound City won 36-32.
"When it started in the summer, they gave it everything they had, every week we just got better and better," Standerford said.
The win gave Mound City their first state championship since 2010 and lands them at the No. 6 spot in our Top 25 Team Countdown. Listen to our coverage of the Mound City below.
